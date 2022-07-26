Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 88
Normal 84
Record: 1934 103
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 68
Normal 63
Record: 1904 44
Maumee stage 3.90 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 7
For July 234
Rainfall
For Monday none
For July 6.25 inches (2.93)
For the year 22.07 inches (−1.46)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at midnight
Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:30 a.m.
Sunset 9:02 p.m.
Moonset 8:12 p.m.
Moonrise 5:05 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug 19