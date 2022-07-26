Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 78

High one year ago 88

Normal 84

Record: 1934 103

Low temperature 66

Low one year ago 68

Normal 63

Record: 1904 44

Maumee stage 3.90 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 7

For July 234

Rainfall

For Monday none

For July 6.25 inches (2.93)

For the year 22.07 inches (−1.46)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at midnight

Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:30 a.m.

Sunset 9:02 p.m.

Moonset 8:12 p.m.

Moonrise 5:05 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug 19