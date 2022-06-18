Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 87
Normal 82
Record: 1994 98
Low temperature 67
Low one year ago 54
Normal 61
Record: 1899 43
Maumee stage 9.21 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 11
For June 130
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June 3.03 inches (0.41)
For the year 15.59 inches (−2.76)
Relative humidity
Highest 76% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 33% at 4 p.m.
Average 55%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:16 p.m.
Moonset 10:43 a.m.
Moonrise 1:15 a.m. Sunday
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13