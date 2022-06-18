Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 87

Normal 82

Record: 1994 98

Low temperature 67

Low one year ago 54

Normal 61

Record: 1899 43

Maumee stage 9.21 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 11

For June 130

Rainfall

For Friday none

For June 3.03 inches (0.41)

For the year 15.59 inches (−2.76)

Relative humidity

Highest 76% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 33% at 4 p.m.

Average 55%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:08 a.m.

Sunset 9:16 p.m.

Moonset 10:43 a.m.

Moonrise 1:15 a.m. Sunday

Last Quarter

June 20

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13