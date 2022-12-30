Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 37
Normal 34
Record: 1984 63
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 33
Normal 21
Record: 1909 −5
Maumee stage 1.50 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 17
For December 1,022
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For December 0.96 inch (−1.34)
For the year 31.98 inches (−7.33)
Snowfall
For Thursday none
For December 2.8 inches (−4.2)
Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.0)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:05 a.m.
Sunset 5:22 p.m.
Moonrise 12:55 p.m.
Moonset 2:03 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
Jan. 6
Last Quarter
Jan. 14
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28