Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 37

Normal 34

Record: 1984 63

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 33

Normal 21

Record: 1909 −5

Maumee stage 1.50 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 17

For December 1,022

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For December 0.96 inch (−1.34)

For the year 31.98 inches (−7.33)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For December 2.8 inches (−4.2)

Since July 1 7.0 inches (−2.0)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:05 a.m.

Sunset 5:22 p.m.

Moonrise 12:55 p.m.

Moonset 2:03 a.m. Saturday

Full Moon

Jan. 6

Last Quarter

Jan. 14

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28