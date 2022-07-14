Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 80
Normal 84
Record: 1936 104
Low temperature 61
Low one year ago 67
Normal 64
Record: 1904 45
Maumee stage 3.82 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 7
For July 118
Rainfall
For Wednesday none
For July 3.57 inches (1.80)
For the year 19.39 inches (−2.59)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 48% at 1 p.m.
Average 71%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:21 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonset 6:57 a.m.
Moonrise 10:35 p.m.
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11