Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 80

Normal 84

Record: 1936 104

Low temperature 61

Low one year ago 67

Normal 64

Record: 1904 45

Maumee stage 3.82 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 7

For July 118

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For July 3.57 inches (1.80)

For the year 19.39 inches (−2.59)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 48% at 1 p.m.

Average 71%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:21 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonset 6:57 a.m.

Moonrise 10:35 p.m.

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11