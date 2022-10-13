Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 71
Normal 66
Record: 2008 87
Low temperature 58
Low one year ago 54
Normal 44
Record: 1906 25
Maumee stage 7.7 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 1
For October 1
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.03 inch
For October 0.06 inch (−1.09)
For the year 27.44 inches (−4.81)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 7 p.m.
Lowest 46% at 1 p.m.
Average 67%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:50 a.m.
Sunset 7:03 p.m.
Moonset 11:51 a.m.
Moonrise 9:11 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8