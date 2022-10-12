Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 82
Normal 66
Record: 1928 88
Low temperature 47
Low one year ago 64
Normal 44
Record: 1906, 1964 24
Maumee stage 7.72 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 3
For October 111
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For October 0.03 inches (−1.03)
For the year 27.41 inches (−4.75)
Relative humidity
Highest 83% at 6 p.m.
Lowest 31% at 1 p.m.
Average 57%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:49 a.m.
Sunset 7:05 p.m.
Moonset 10:45 a.m.
Moonrise 8:37 p.m.
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1
Full Moon
Nov. 8