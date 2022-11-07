Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 56
Normal 54
Record: 1975 78
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 26
Normal 36
Record: 1967 18
Maumee stage 1.69 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 11
For November 47
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For November 0.02 inch (−0.55)
For the year 29.14 inches (−5.48)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For November none (−0.2)
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:18 a.m.
Sunset 5:29 p.m.
Moonset 6:20 a.m.
Moonrise 5:09 p.m.
Full Moon
Nov. 8
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30