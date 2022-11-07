Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 56

Normal 54

Record: 1975 78

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 26

Normal 36

Record: 1967 18

Maumee stage 1.69 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 11

For November 47

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For November 0.02 inch (−0.55)

For the year 29.14 inches (−5.48)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For November none (−0.2)

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:18 a.m.

Sunset 5:29 p.m.

Moonset 6:20 a.m.

Moonrise 5:09 p.m.

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30