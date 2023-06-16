Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 83
High one year ago 95
Normal 81
Record: 1988 96
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 75
Normal 61
Record: 1909 43
Maumee stage 2.21 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 3
For June 51
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For June none (−1.44)
For the year 18.68 inches (0.62)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 8:17 p.m.
Moonrise 5:18 a.m. Saturday
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9