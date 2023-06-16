Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 83

High one year ago 95

Normal 81

Record: 1988 96

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 75

Normal 61

Record: 1909 43

Maumee stage 2.21 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 3

For June 51

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For June none (−1.44)

For the year 18.68 inches (0.62)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 3 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 8:17 p.m.

Moonrise 5:18 a.m. Saturday

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9