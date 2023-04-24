Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 45
High one year ago 84
Normal 64
Record: 1925 86
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 44
Normal 42
Record: 1986 24
Maumee stage 2.67 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 25
For April 295
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For April 0.93 inch (−1.94)
For the year 12.70 inches (2.42)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 8 p.m.
Lowest 56% at 3 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:48 a.m.
Sunset 8:29 p.m.
Moonrise 9:30 a.m.
Moonset 1:43 a.m. Tuesday
First Quarter
April 27
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19