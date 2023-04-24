Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 45

High one year ago 84

Normal 64

Record: 1925 86

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 44

Normal 42

Record: 1986 24

Maumee stage 2.67 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 25

For April 295

Rainfall

For Sunday trace

For April 0.93 inch (−1.94)

For the year 12.70 inches (2.42)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 8 p.m.

Lowest 56% at 3 p.m.

Average 72%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:48 a.m.

Sunset 8:29 p.m.

Moonrise 9:30 a.m.

Moonset 1:43 a.m. Tuesday

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19