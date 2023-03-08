Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 48
High one year ago 39
Normal 44
Record: 2000 74
Low temperature 35
Low one year ago 33
Normal 27
Record: 1943 −3
Maumee stage 17.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 23
For March 155
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For March 1.18 inches (0.60)
For the year 8.09 inches (2.91)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For March 0.6 inch (−0.9)
Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.5)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:03 a.m.
Sunset 6:39 p.m.
Moonset 7:48 a.m.
Moonrise 7:57 p.m.
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6