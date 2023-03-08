Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 48

High one year ago 39

Normal 44

Record: 2000 74

Low temperature 35

Low one year ago 33

Normal 27

Record: 1943 −3

Maumee stage 17.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 23

For March 155

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For March 1.18 inches (0.60)

For the year 8.09 inches (2.91)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For March 0.6 inch (−0.9)

Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.5)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:03 a.m.

Sunset 6:39 p.m.

Moonset 7:48 a.m.

Moonrise 7:57 p.m.

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6