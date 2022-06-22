Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 96

High one year ago 78

Normal 83

Record: 1988 102

Low temperature 68

Low one year ago 57

Normal 62

Record: 1897 43

Maumee stage 8.44 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 17

For June 162

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For June 3.03 inches (−0.17)

For the year 15.59 inches (−3.34)

Relative humidity

Highest 61% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 27% at 2 p.m.

Average 44%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:09 a.m.

Sunset 9:17 p.m.

Moonset 3:19 p.m.

Moonrise 2:50 a.m.

New Moon

June 28

First Quarter

July 6

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20