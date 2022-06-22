Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 96
High one year ago 78
Normal 83
Record: 1988 102
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 57
Normal 62
Record: 1897 43
Maumee stage 8.44 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 17
For June 162
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For June 3.03 inches (−0.17)
For the year 15.59 inches (−3.34)
Relative humidity
Highest 61% at 4 a.m.
Lowest 27% at 2 p.m.
Average 44%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:09 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonset 3:19 p.m.
Moonrise 2:50 a.m.
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20