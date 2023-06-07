Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 86
Normal 79
Record: 1925 96
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 62
Normal 58
Record: 1998 39
Maumee stage 2.31 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 4
For June 41
Rainfall
For Tuesday trace
For June trace (−0.96)
For the year 17.79 inches (1.10)
Relative humidity
Highest 79% at 6 p.m.
Lowest 31% at 2 p.m.
Average 55%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:10 p.m.
Moonset 9:29 a.m.
Moonrise 1:04 a.m. Thursday
Last Quarter
June 10
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3