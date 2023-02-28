Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 42
Normal 41
Record: 1996 70
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 23
Normal 32
Record: 1963 −18
Maumee stage 14.23 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 20
For February 788
Rainfall
For Monday 1.03 inches
For February 4.15 inches (2.18)
For the year 6.90 inches (2.39)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For February 0.2 inches (−7.4)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−10.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:17 a.m.
Sunset 6:30 p.m.
Moonrise 11:59 a.m.
Moonset 4:07 a.m. Wednesday
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28