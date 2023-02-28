Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 42

Normal 41

Record: 1996 70

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 23

Normal 32

Record: 1963 −18

Maumee stage 14.23 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 20

For February 788

Rainfall

For Monday 1.03 inches

For February 4.15 inches (2.18)

For the year 6.90 inches (2.39)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For February 0.2 inches (−7.4)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−10.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:17 a.m.

Sunset 6:30 p.m.

Moonrise 11:59 a.m.

Moonset 4:07 a.m. Wednesday

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28