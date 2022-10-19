Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 42

High one year ago 70

Normal 63

Record: 1908 86

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 39

Normal 42

Record: 1976 24

Maumee stage 7.82 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 27

For October 235

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.08 inch

For October 0.75 inch (−0.99)

For the year 28.13 inches (−4.71)

Relative humidity

Highest 92% at 9 a.m.

Lowest 67% at 1 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:57 a.m.

Sunset 6:54 p.m.

Moonset 4:36 p.m.

Moonrise 2:36 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1

Full Moon

Nov. 8

Last Quarter

Nov. 16