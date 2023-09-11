Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 78
High one year ago 86
Normal 78
Record: 1983 97
Low temperature 50
Low one year ago 60
Normal 56
Record: 1902 39
Maumee stage 1.38 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 1
For September 1
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September 0.06 inch (−0.99)
For the year 27 inches (−2.11)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 43% at 4 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:16 a.m.
Sunset 7:56 p.m.
Moonset 6:51 p.m.
Moonrise 4:40 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6