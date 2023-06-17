Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 76
High one year ago 95
Normal 81
Record: 1994 96
Low temperature 53
Low one year ago 77
Normal 61
Record: 1917 40
Maumee stage 2.29 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 0
For June 51
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June 0.89 inches (−1.59)
For the year 18.68 inches (0.47)
Relative humidity
Highest 87% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.
Average 66%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:07 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 9:20 p.m.
Moonrise 6:04 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
June 18
First Quarter
June 26
Full Moon
July 3
Last Quarter
July 9