Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 76

High one year ago 95

Normal 81

Record: 1994 96

Low temperature 53

Low one year ago 77

Normal 61

Record: 1917 40

Maumee stage 2.29 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 0

For June 51

Rainfall

For Friday none

For June 0.89 inches (−1.59)

For the year 18.68 inches (0.47)

Relative humidity

Highest 87% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 45% at 5 p.m.

Average 66%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonset 9:20 p.m.

Moonrise 6:04 a.m. Sunday

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9