Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Saturday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 77
Normal 67
Record: 1939, 2007 89
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 59
Normal 45
Record: 1952, 2012 28
Maumee stage 7.74 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Saturday 20
For October 85
Rainfall
For Saturday none
For October 0.03 inch (−0.74)
For the year 27.41 inches (−4.46)
Relative humidity
Highest 92% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 31% at 4 p.m.
Average 62%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:46 a.m.
Sunset 7:10 p.m.
Moonset 7:19 a.m.
Moonrise 7:19 p.m.
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1