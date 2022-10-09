Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Saturday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 77

Normal 67

Record: 1939, 2007 89

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 59

Normal 45

Record: 1952, 2012 28

Maumee stage 7.74 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Saturday 20

For October 85

Rainfall

For Saturday none

For October 0.03 inch (−0.74)

For the year 27.41 inches (−4.46)

Relative humidity

Highest 92% at 7 a.m.

Lowest 31% at 4 p.m.

Average 62%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:46 a.m.

Sunset 7:10 p.m.

Moonset 7:19 a.m.

Moonrise 7:19 p.m.

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1