Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 88
High one year ago 83
Normal 80
Record: 1898 95
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 64
Normal 58
Record: 1908 38
Maumee stage 1.38 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 12
For September 17
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For September none (−0.34)
For the year 26.94 inches (−1.46)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 50% at 4 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:09 a.m.
Sunset 8:08 p.m.
Moonset 12:37 p.m.
Moonrise 10:41 p.m.
Last Quarter
Sept. 6
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 30