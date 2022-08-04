Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 92

High one year ago 80

Normal 83

Record: 1944, 1964 97

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 53

Normal 63

Record: 1965 42

Maumee stage 1.95 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 14

For August 34

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.41 inch

For August 0.41 inch (0.05)

For the year 22.57 inches (−2.05)

Relative humidity

Highest 97% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 56% at 4 p.m.

Average 77%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:39 a.m.

Sunset 8:53 p.m.

Moonrise 1:34 p.m.

Moonset 12:23 a.m. Friday

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19

New Moon

Aug. 27