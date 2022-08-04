Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 92
High one year ago 80
Normal 83
Record: 1944, 1964 97
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 53
Normal 63
Record: 1965 42
Maumee stage 1.95 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 14
For August 34
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.41 inch
For August 0.41 inch (0.05)
For the year 22.57 inches (−2.05)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 56% at 4 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:39 a.m.
Sunset 8:53 p.m.
Moonrise 1:34 p.m.
Moonset 12:23 a.m. Friday
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19
New Moon
Aug. 27