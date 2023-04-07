Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 50

High one year ago 54

Normal 57

Record: 2010 84

Low temperature 37

Low one year ago 43

Normal 36

Record: 1982 18

Maumee stage 7.57 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 21

For April 89

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For April 0.59 inch (−0.12)

For the year 12.36 inches (4.24)

Snowfall

For Thursday none

For April none (−0.3)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:15 a.m.

Sunset 8:12 p.m.

Moonset 7:56 a.m.

Moonset 10:05 p.m.

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5