Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 90
High one year ago 84
Normal 83
Record: 1923 96
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 57
Normal 63
Record: 1902 43
Maumee stage 8.14 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 9
For June 193
Rainfall
For Friday none
For June 3.03 inches (−0.62)
For the year 15.59 inches (−3.79)
Relative humidity
Highest 80% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 24% at 4 p.m.
Average 52%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:10 a.m.
Sunset 9:17 p.m.
Moonset 6:29 p.m.
Moonrise 4:09 a.m. Sunday
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20