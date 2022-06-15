Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 96
High one year ago 82
Normal 81
Record: 1988 97
Low temperature 72
Low one year ago 60
Normal 60
Record: 1959 42
Maumee stage 10.74 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 19
For June 78
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For June 3.03 inches (0.84)
For the year 15.59 inches (−2.33)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 44% at 6 p.m.
Average 70%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:08 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonset 6:55 a.m.
Moonrise 11:08 p.m.
Last Quarter
June 20
New Moon
June 28
First Quarter
July 6
Full Moon
July 13