Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 40
High one year ago 38
Normal 32
Record: 1973, 1996 60
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 24
Normal 18
Record: 1930, 1994 −15
Maumee stage 2.59 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 27
For January 487
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For January 0.82 inch (−0.77)
For the year 0.82 inch (−0.77)
Snowfall
For Wednesday none
For January 0.1 inch (−6.0)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−8.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:02 a.m.
Sunset 5:42 p.m.
Moonrise 6:09 a.m.
Moonset 2:58 p.m.
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13