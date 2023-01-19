Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 40

High one year ago 38

Normal 32

Record: 1973, 1996 60

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 24

Normal 18

Record: 1930, 1994 −15

Maumee stage 2.59 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 27

For January 487

Rainfall

For Wednesday trace

For January 0.82 inch (−0.77)

For the year 0.82 inch (−0.77)

Snowfall

For Wednesday none

For January 0.1 inch (−6.0)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−8.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:02 a.m.

Sunset 5:42 p.m.

Moonrise 6:09 a.m.

Moonset 2:58 p.m.

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13