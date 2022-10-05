Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 73

High one year ago 76

Normal 69

Record: 1951 90

Low temperature 33

Low one year ago 62

Normal 47

Record: 1989 29

Maumee stage 7.76 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 12

For October 38

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For October none (−0.39)

For the year 27.38 inches (−4.11)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 8 a.m.

Lowest 24% at 4 p.m.

Average 59%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:42 a.m.

Sunset 7:16 p.m.

Moonrise 5:35 p.m.

Moonset 3:40 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

Oct. 9

Last Quarter

Oct. 17

New Moon

Oct. 25

First Quarter

Nov. 1