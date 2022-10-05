Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 73
High one year ago 76
Normal 69
Record: 1951 90
Low temperature 33
Low one year ago 62
Normal 47
Record: 1989 29
Maumee stage 7.76 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 12
For October 38
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For October none (−0.39)
For the year 27.38 inches (−4.11)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 8 a.m.
Lowest 24% at 4 p.m.
Average 59%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:42 a.m.
Sunset 7:16 p.m.
Moonrise 5:35 p.m.
Moonset 3:40 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Oct. 9
Last Quarter
Oct. 17
New Moon
Oct. 25
First Quarter
Nov. 1