Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 79

High one year ago 70

Normal 60

Record: 1930 86

Low temperature 49

Low one year ago 36

Normal 38

Record: 1940 16

Maumee stage 4.03 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 1

For April 169

Rainfall

For Wednesday none

For April 0.59 inch (−0.88)

For the year 12.36 inches (3.48)

Relative humidity

Highest 71% at 4 a.m.

Lowest 28% at 3 p.m.

Average 50%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 8:18 p.m.

Moonset 12:36 p.m.

Moonrise 4:25 a.m. Friday

Last Quarter

Today

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27

Full Moon

May 5