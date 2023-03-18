Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 72

Normal 48

Record: 2012 76

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 38

Normal 30

Record: 1900 −4

Maumee stage 5.73 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 23

For March 448

Rainfall

For Friday 0.09 inch

For March 1.71 inches (0.26)

For the year 8.62 inches (2.57)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For March 3.9 inches (0.7)

Since July 1 8.62 inches (2.57)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:47 a.m.

Sunset 7:50 p.m.

Moonrise 6:26 a.m.

Moonrise 4:09 p.m.

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13