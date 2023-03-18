Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 72
Normal 48
Record: 2012 76
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 38
Normal 30
Record: 1900 −4
Maumee stage 5.73 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 23
For March 448
Rainfall
For Friday 0.09 inch
For March 1.71 inches (0.26)
For the year 8.62 inches (2.57)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For March 3.9 inches (0.7)
Since July 1 8.62 inches (2.57)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:47 a.m.
Sunset 7:50 p.m.
Moonrise 6:26 a.m.
Moonrise 4:09 p.m.
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13