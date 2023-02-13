Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 52
High one year ago 32
Normal 36
Record: 1984 58
Low temperature 22
Low one year ago 19
Normal 20
Record: 2014 −15
Maumee stage 8.33 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 28
For February 393
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For February 1.01 inches (−0.21)
For the year 6.33 inches (0.52)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For February 0.1 inches (−0.3)
Since July 1 17.5 inches (−6.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:37 a.m.
Sunset 6:12 p.m.
Moonset 11:18 a.m.
Moonrise 2:36 a.m. Tuesday
Last Quarter
Feb. 13
New Moon
Feb. 20
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7