Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 52

High one year ago 32

Normal 36

Record: 1984 58

Low temperature 22

Low one year ago 19

Normal 20

Record: 2014 −15

Maumee stage 8.33 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 28

For February 393

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For February 1.01 inches (−0.21)

For the year 6.33 inches (0.52)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For February 0.1 inches (−0.3)

Since July 1 17.5 inches (−6.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:37 a.m.

Sunset 6:12 p.m.

Moonset 11:18 a.m.

Moonrise 2:36 a.m. Tuesday

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7