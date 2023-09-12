Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 79
High one year ago 70
Normal 78
Record: 1931, 2013 95
Low temperature 51
Low one year ago 60
Normal 55
Record: 1917 39
Maumee stage 1.37 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 0
For September 63
Rainfall
For Monday none
For September 0.06 inch (−1.09)
For the year 27.00 inches (−2.21)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 47% at 3 p.m.
Average 72%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:18 a.m.
Sunset 7:55 p.m.
Moonset 7:16 p.m.
Moonrise 5:42 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Sept. 14
First Quarter
Sept. 22
Full Moon
Sept. 29
Last Quarter
Oct. 6