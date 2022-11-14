Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 41

Normal 51

Record: 1902 76

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 34

Normal 34

Record: 2019 6

Maumee stage 1.64 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 30

For November 171

Rainfall

For Sunday trace

For November 0.23 inch (−1.02)

For the year 29.35 inches (−5.95)

Snowfall

For Sunday trace

For November 1.9 inches (1.5)

Since July 1 2.6 inches (2.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:27 a.m.

Sunset 5:22 p.m.

Moonset 1:03 p.m.

Moonrise 10:19 p.m.

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7