Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 41
Normal 51
Record: 1902 76
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 34
Normal 34
Record: 2019 6
Maumee stage 1.64 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 30
For November 171
Rainfall
For Sunday trace
For November 0.23 inch (−1.02)
For the year 29.35 inches (−5.95)
Snowfall
For Sunday trace
For November 1.9 inches (1.5)
Since July 1 2.6 inches (2.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:27 a.m.
Sunset 5:22 p.m.
Moonset 1:03 p.m.
Moonrise 10:19 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7