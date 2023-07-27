Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 78
Normal 84
Record: 1941 99
Low temperature 65
Low one year ago 60
Normal 63
Record: 1904 48
Maumee stage 1.78 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 11
For July 222
Rainfall
For Wednesday trace
For July 4.43 inches (0.99)
For the year 23.61 inches (−0.04)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 69% at 3 p.m.
Average 80%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:32 a.m.
Sunset 9:02 p.m.
Moonrise 4:22 p.m.
Moonset 1:49 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24