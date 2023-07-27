Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 78

Normal 84

Record: 1941 99

Low temperature 65

Low one year ago 60

Normal 63

Record: 1904 48

Maumee stage 1.78 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 11

For July 222

Rainfall

For Wednesday trace

For July 4.43 inches (0.99)

For the year 23.61 inches (−0.04)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 69% at 3 p.m.

Average 80%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:32 a.m.

Sunset 9:02 p.m.

Moonrise 4:22 p.m.

Moonset 1:49 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24