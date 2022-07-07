Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Wednesday records
High temperature 84
High one year ago 88
Normal 84
Record: 2012 101
Low temperature 71
Low one year ago 69
Normal 64
Record: 2001 45
Maumee stage 12.7 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Wednesday 13
For July 71
Rainfall
For Wednesday 0.66 inch
For July 3.49 inches (2.69)
For the year 19.31 inches (−1.70)
Relative humidity
Highest 96% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 69% at 3 p.m.
Average 83%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 9:15 p.m.
Moonrise 2:35 p.m.
Moonset 1:55 a.m. Friday
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5