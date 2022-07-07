Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Wednesday records

High temperature 84

High one year ago 88

Normal 84

Record: 2012 101

Low temperature 71

Low one year ago 69

Normal 64

Record: 2001 45

Maumee stage 12.7 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Wednesday 13

For July 71

Rainfall

For Wednesday 0.66 inch

For July 3.49 inches (2.69)

For the year 19.31 inches (−1.70)

Relative humidity

Highest 96% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 69% at 3 p.m.

Average 83%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:16 a.m.

Sunset 9:15 p.m.

Moonrise 2:35 p.m.

Moonset 1:55 a.m. Friday

Full Moon

July 13

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5