Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 89
Normal 84
Record: 2013 103
Low temperature 66
Low one year ago 69
Normal 64
Record: 1984 48
Maumee stage 13.44 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 9
For July 79
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For July 3.49 inches (2.55)
For the year xx inches (−1.84)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 56% at 4 p.m.
Average 77%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:16 a.m.
Sunset 9:14 p.m.
Moonrise 3:46 p.m.
Moonset 2:23 a.m. Saturday
Full Moon
July 13
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5