Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 57

High one year ago 67

Normal 53

Record: 2020 78

Low temperature 36

Low one year ago 37

Normal 35

Record: 1991 10

Maumee stage 7.85 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 18

For November 81

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For November 0.02 inch (−0.74)

For the year 29.14 inches (−5.67)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For November none

Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.4)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 5:28 p.m.

Moonset 8:35 a.m.

Moonrise 6:08 p.m.

Last Quarter

Nov. 16

New Moon

Nov. 23

First Quarter

Nov. 30

Full Moon

Dec. 7