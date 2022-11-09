Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 57
High one year ago 67
Normal 53
Record: 2020 78
Low temperature 36
Low one year ago 37
Normal 35
Record: 1991 10
Maumee stage 7.85 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 18
For November 81
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For November 0.02 inch (−0.74)
For the year 29.14 inches (−5.67)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For November none
Since July 1 0.7 inch (0.4)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:21 a.m.
Sunset 5:28 p.m.
Moonset 8:35 a.m.
Moonrise 6:08 p.m.
Last Quarter
Nov. 16
New Moon
Nov. 23
First Quarter
Nov. 30
Full Moon
Dec. 7