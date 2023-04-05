Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 67

High one year ago 59

Normal 56

Record: 1910, 1997 77

Low temperature 48

Low one year ago 36

Normal 35

Record: 1908, 1995 18

Maumee stage 7.42 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 7

For April 62

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.12 inch

For April 0.26 inch (−0.20)

For the year 12.03 inches (4.16)

Snowfall

For Tuesday none

For April none (−0.2)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:18 a.m.

Sunset 8:10 p.m.

Moonset 7:13 a.m.

Moonrise 7:50 p.m.

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20

First Quarter

April 27