Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 67
High one year ago 59
Normal 56
Record: 1910, 1997 77
Low temperature 48
Low one year ago 36
Normal 35
Record: 1908, 1995 18
Maumee stage 7.42 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 7
For April 62
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.12 inch
For April 0.26 inch (−0.20)
For the year 12.03 inches (4.16)
Snowfall
For Tuesday none
For April none (−0.2)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−11.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:18 a.m.
Sunset 8:10 p.m.
Moonset 7:13 a.m.
Moonrise 7:50 p.m.
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20
First Quarter
April 27