Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 81
High one year ago 82
Normal 84
Record: 1936 103
Low temperature 70
Low one year ago 66
Normal 64
Record: 1898 45
Maumee stage 8.67 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 11
For July 115
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For July 3.57 inches (1.94)
For the year 19.39 inches (−2.45)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 5 a.m.
Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.
Average 73%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:20 a.m.
Sunset 9:13 p.m.
Moonrise 9:47 p.m.
Moonset 6:57 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
Today
Last Quarter
July 20
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5