Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 81

High one year ago 82

Normal 84

Record: 1936 103

Low temperature 70

Low one year ago 66

Normal 64

Record: 1898 45

Maumee stage 8.67 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 11

For July 115

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For July 3.57 inches (1.94)

For the year 19.39 inches (−2.45)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 5 a.m.

Lowest 52% at 3 p.m.

Average 73%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:20 a.m.

Sunset 9:13 p.m.

Moonrise 9:47 p.m.

Moonset 6:57 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

Today

Last Quarter

July 20

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5