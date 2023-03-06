Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 53

High one year ago 72

Normal 43

Record: 1983 80

Low temperature 32

Low one year ago 35

Normal 26

Record: 1978 −5

Maumee stage 17.48 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 22

For March 118

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For March 1.18 inches (0.77)

For the year 8.09 inches (3.08)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For March 0.6 inch (−0.5)

Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.1)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:07 a.m.

Sunset 6:37 p.m.

Moonset 7:05 a.m.

Moonrise 5:52 p.m.

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28