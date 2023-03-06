Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 53
High one year ago 72
Normal 43
Record: 1983 80
Low temperature 32
Low one year ago 35
Normal 26
Record: 1978 −5
Maumee stage 17.48 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 22
For March 118
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For March 1.18 inches (0.77)
For the year 8.09 inches (3.08)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For March 0.6 inch (−0.5)
Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.1)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:07 a.m.
Sunset 6:37 p.m.
Moonset 7:05 a.m.
Moonrise 5:52 p.m.
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28