Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 38
High one year ago 37
Normal 42
Record: 1983 73
Low temperature 34
Low one year ago 26
Normal 26
Record: 1943 −6
Maumee stage 11.49 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 29
For March 71
Rainfall
For Friday 1.05 inches
For March 1.05 inches (0.80)
For the year 7.96 inches (3.11)
Snowfall
For Friday trace
For March trace (−0.7)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−11.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:10 a.m.
Sunset 6:34 p.m.
Moonset 6:12 a.m.
Moonrise 3:46 p.m.
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28