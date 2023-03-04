Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 38

High one year ago 37

Normal 42

Record: 1983 73

Low temperature 34

Low one year ago 26

Normal 26

Record: 1943 −6

Maumee stage 11.49 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 29

For March 71

Rainfall

For Friday 1.05 inches

For March 1.05 inches (0.80)

For the year 7.96 inches (3.11)

Snowfall

For Friday trace

For March trace (−0.7)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−11.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:10 a.m.

Sunset 6:34 p.m.

Moonset 6:12 a.m.

Moonrise 3:46 p.m.

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28