Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 34

High one year ago 29

Normal 32

Record: 1950 63

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 2

Normal 18

Record: 1936 −16

Maumee stage 4.93 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 35

For January 676

Rainfall

For Tuesday trace

For January 1.9 inches (−0.15)

For the year 1.9 inches (−0.15)

Snowfall

For Tuesday trace

For January 3.1 inches (−5.2)

Since July 1 10.1 inches (−7.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:57 a.m.

Sunset 5:48 p.m.

Moonrise 10:34 a.m.

Moonset 10:40 p.m.

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13

New Moon

Feb. 20