Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 36

High one year ago 28

Normal 40

Record: 2017 71

Low temperature 26

Low one year ago 23

Normal 24

Record: 2015 −6

Maumee stage 16.28 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 34

For February 712

Rainfall

For Friday none

For February 3.12 inches (1.40)

For the year 5.87 inches (1.61)

Snowfall

For Friday none

For February 0.2 inch (−6.6)

Since July 1 17.6 inches (−9.6)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:21 a.m.

Sunset 6:25 p.m.

Moonrise 10:11 a.m.

Moonset 1:01 a.m. Sunday

First Quarter

Feb. 27

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21