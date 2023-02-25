Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 36
High one year ago 28
Normal 40
Record: 2017 71
Low temperature 26
Low one year ago 23
Normal 24
Record: 2015 −6
Maumee stage 16.28 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 34
For February 712
Rainfall
For Friday none
For February 3.12 inches (1.40)
For the year 5.87 inches (1.61)
Snowfall
For Friday none
For February 0.2 inch (−6.6)
Since July 1 17.6 inches (−9.6)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:21 a.m.
Sunset 6:25 p.m.
Moonrise 10:11 a.m.
Moonset 1:01 a.m. Sunday
First Quarter
Feb. 27
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21