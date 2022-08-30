Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 89
High one year ago 89
Normal 81
Record: 1948, 1953, 1983 95
Low temperature 68
Low one year ago 70
Normal 59
Record: 1965 38
Maumee stage 8.16 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 14
For August 206
Rainfall
For Monday 0.74 inch
For August 2.94 inches (−0.61)
For the year 25.10 inches (−2.71)
Relative humidity
Highest 97% at 7 a.m.
Lowest 65% at 3 p.m.
Average 81%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:06 a.m.
Sunset 8:16 p.m.
Moonrise 10:19 a.m.
Moonset 10:03 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25