Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 41

High one year ago 35

Normal 32

Record: 1949, 1990 56

Low temperature 29

Low one year ago 10

Normal 18

Record: 1972, 2009 −19

Maumee stage 2.65 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 30

For January 442

Rainfall

For Monday 0.36 inch

For January 0.80 inch (−0.63)

For the year 0.80 inch (−0.63)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For January 0.1 inch (−5.3)

Since July 1 7.1 inches (−7.9)

Skywatch

Sunrise 8:02 a.m.

Sunset 5:38 p.m.

Moonset 1:21 p.m.

Moonrise 4:54 a.m. Wednesday

New Moon

Jan. 21

First Quarter

Jan. 28

Full Moon

Feb. 5

Last Quarter

Feb. 13