Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 41
High one year ago 35
Normal 32
Record: 1949, 1990 56
Low temperature 29
Low one year ago 10
Normal 18
Record: 1972, 2009 −19
Maumee stage 2.65 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 30
For January 442
Rainfall
For Monday 0.36 inch
For January 0.80 inch (−0.63)
For the year 0.80 inch (−0.63)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For January 0.1 inch (−5.3)
Since July 1 7.1 inches (−7.9)
Skywatch
Sunrise 8:02 a.m.
Sunset 5:38 p.m.
Moonset 1:21 p.m.
Moonrise 4:54 a.m. Wednesday
New Moon
Jan. 21
First Quarter
Jan. 28
Full Moon
Feb. 5
Last Quarter
Feb. 13