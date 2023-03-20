Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 37
High one year ago 53
Normal 49
Record: 2012 83
Low temperature 18
Low one year ago 38
Normal 30
Record: 1923 7
Maumee stage 5.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 37
For March 528
Rainfall
For Sunday none
For March 1.71 inches (0.08)
For the year 8.62 inches (2.39)
Snowfall
For Sunday none
For March 4.1 inches (0.6)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:44 a.m.
Sunset 7:52 p.m.
Moonrise 7:30 a.m.
Moonrise 6:47 p.m.
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13