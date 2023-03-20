Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 37

High one year ago 53

Normal 49

Record: 2012 83

Low temperature 18

Low one year ago 38

Normal 30

Record: 1923 7

Maumee stage 5.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 37

For March 528

Rainfall

For Sunday none

For March 1.71 inches (0.08)

For the year 8.62 inches (2.39)

Snowfall

For Sunday none

For March 4.1 inches (0.6)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:44 a.m.

Sunset 7:52 p.m.

Moonrise 7:30 a.m.

Moonrise 6:47 p.m.

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13