Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 62
High one year ago 64
Normal 44
Record: 1983 72
Low temperature 39
Low one year ago 39
Normal 27
Record: 1960 −4
Maumee stage 17.25 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 14
For March 132
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For March 1.18 inches (0.68)
For the year 1.18 inches (0.68)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For March 0.6 inches (−0.7)
Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.3)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:05 a.m.
Sunset 6:38 p.m.
Moonset 7:27 a.m.
Moonrise 6:55 p.m.
Full Moon
March 7
Last Quarter
March 14
New Moon
March 21
First Quarter
March 28