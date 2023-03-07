Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 64

Normal 44

Record: 1983 72

Low temperature 39

Low one year ago 39

Normal 27

Record: 1960 −4

Maumee stage 17.25 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 14

For March 132

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For March 1.18 inches (0.68)

For the year 1.18 inches (0.68)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For March 0.6 inches (−0.7)

Since July 1 18.2 inches (−11.3)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:05 a.m.

Sunset 6:38 p.m.

Moonset 7:27 a.m.

Moonrise 6:55 p.m.

Full Moon

March 7

Last Quarter

March 14

New Moon

March 21

First Quarter

March 28