Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Friday records
High temperature 91
High one year ago 91
Normal 84
Record: 1916 98
Low temperature 71
Low one year ago 66
Normal 63
Record: 1900 49
Maumee stage 2.04 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Friday 16
For July 254
Rainfall
For Friday 0.11 inch
For July 4.54 inches (0.86)
For the year 23.72 inches (−0.17)
Relative humidity
Highest 94% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 4 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:34 a.m.
Sunset 9 p.m.
Moonrise 6:47 p.m.
Moonset 3:29 a.m. Sunday
Full Moon
Aug. 1
Last Quarter
Aug. 8
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24