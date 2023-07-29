Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Friday records

High temperature 91

High one year ago 91

Normal 84

Record: 1916 98

Low temperature 71

Low one year ago 66

Normal 63

Record: 1900 49

Maumee stage 2.04 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Friday 16

For July 254

Rainfall

For Friday 0.11 inch

For July 4.54 inches (0.86)

For the year 23.72 inches (−0.17)

Relative humidity

Highest 94% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 54% at 4 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:34 a.m.

Sunset 9 p.m.

Moonrise 6:47 p.m.

Moonset 3:29 a.m. Sunday

Full Moon

Aug. 1

Last Quarter

Aug. 8

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24