Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Sunday records

High temperature 82

High one year ago 86

Normal 63

Record: 1934 104

Low temperature 69

Low one year ago 69

Normal 63

Record: 1904 46

Maumee stage 4.21 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Sunday 11

For July 227

Rainfall

For Sunday 0.10 inch

For July 6.14 inches (2.94)

For the year 21.96 inches (−1.45)

Relative humidity

Highest 94% at 1 p.m.

Lowest 76% at 9 a.m.

Average 85%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:29 a.m.

Sunset 9:03 p.m.

Moonset 7:22 p.m.

Moonrise 4:11 a.m. Tuesday

New Moon

July 28

First Quarter

Aug. 5

Full Moon

Aug. 11

Last Quarter

Aug. 19