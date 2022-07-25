Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Sunday records
High temperature 82
High one year ago 86
Normal 63
Record: 1934 104
Low temperature 69
Low one year ago 69
Normal 63
Record: 1904 46
Maumee stage 4.21 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Sunday 11
For July 227
Rainfall
For Sunday 0.10 inch
For July 6.14 inches (2.94)
For the year 21.96 inches (−1.45)
Relative humidity
Highest 94% at 1 p.m.
Lowest 76% at 9 a.m.
Average 85%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:29 a.m.
Sunset 9:03 p.m.
Moonset 7:22 p.m.
Moonrise 4:11 a.m. Tuesday
New Moon
July 28
First Quarter
Aug. 5
Full Moon
Aug. 11
Last Quarter
Aug. 19