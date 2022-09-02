Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Thursday records

High temperature 86

High one year ago 79

Normal 80

Record: 1953 100

Low temperature 62

Low one year ago 61

Normal 68

Record: 1909 42

Maumee stage 1.96 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Thursday 9

For September 9

Rainfall

For Thursday none

For September none

For the year 25.42 inches (−2.76)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 3 a.m.

Lowest 46% at 4 p.m.

Average 68%

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:08 a.m.

Sunset 8:11 p.m.

Moonrise 1:49 p.m.

Moonset 11:28 p.m.

First Quarter

Sept. 3

Full Moon

Sept. 10

Last Quarter

Sept. 17

New Moon

Sept. 25