Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Thursday records
High temperature 86
High one year ago 79
Normal 80
Record: 1953 100
Low temperature 62
Low one year ago 61
Normal 68
Record: 1909 42
Maumee stage 1.96 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Thursday 9
For September 9
Rainfall
For Thursday none
For September none
For the year 25.42 inches (−2.76)
Relative humidity
Highest 90% at 3 a.m.
Lowest 46% at 4 p.m.
Average 68%
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:08 a.m.
Sunset 8:11 p.m.
Moonrise 1:49 p.m.
Moonset 11:28 p.m.
First Quarter
Sept. 3
Full Moon
Sept. 10
Last Quarter
Sept. 17
New Moon
Sept. 25