Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Monday records
High temperature 47
High one year ago 33
Normal 53
Record: 1910 84
Low temperature 42
Low one year ago 22
Normal 33
Record: 1965 1
Maumee stage 9.78 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Monday 20
For March 703
Rainfall
For Monday trace
For March 4.06 inches (1.68)
For the year 10.97 inches (3.99)
Snowfall
For Monday none
For March 4.1 inches (−0.2)
Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.8)
Skywatch
Sunrise 7:31 a.m.
Sunset 8:01 p.m.
Moonrise 11:40 a.m.
Moonset 3:51 a.m. Wednesday
First Quarter
today
Full Moon
April 6
Last Quarter
April 13
New Moon
April 20