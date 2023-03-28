Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Monday records

High temperature 47

High one year ago 33

Normal 53

Record: 1910 84

Low temperature 42

Low one year ago 22

Normal 33

Record: 1965 1

Maumee stage 9.78 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Monday 20

For March 703

Rainfall

For Monday trace

For March 4.06 inches (1.68)

For the year 10.97 inches (3.99)

Snowfall

For Monday none

For March 4.1 inches (−0.2)

Since July 1 21.7 inches (−10.8)

Skywatch

Sunrise 7:31 a.m.

Sunset 8:01 p.m.

Moonrise 11:40 a.m.

Moonset 3:51 a.m. Wednesday

First Quarter

today

Full Moon

April 6

Last Quarter

April 13

New Moon

April 20