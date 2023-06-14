Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 62

High one year ago 90

Normal 81

Record: 1956 96

Low temperature 50

Low one year ago 67

Normal 60

Record: 1903 43

Maumee stage 1.8 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 9

For June 25

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.16 inches

For June 0.42 inches (−1.63)

For the year 18.21 inches (0.43)

Relative humidity

Highest 90% at 2 p.m.

Lowest 66% at 2 a.m.

Average 78%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:07 a.m.

Sunset 9:14 p.m.

Moonset 6 p.m.

Moonrise 4:07 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

June 18

First Quarter

June 26

Full Moon

July 3

Last Quarter

July 9