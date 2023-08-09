Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 80

High one year ago 89

Normal 83

Record: 1941 96

Low temperature 57

Low one year ago 70

Normal 62

Record: 1904 42

Maumee stage 2.02 feet

Cooling degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 4

For August 41

Rainfall

For Tuesday none

For August 1.43 inches (0.46)

For the year 25.89 inches (0.66)

Relative humidity

Highest 93% at 2 a.m.

Lowest 54% at 6 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:44 a.m.

Sunset 8:47 p.m.

Moonset 4:02 p.m.

Moonrise 1:16 a.m. Thursday

New Moon

Aug. 16

First Quarter

Aug. 24

Full Moon

Aug. 30

Last Quarter

Sept. 6