Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 80
High one year ago 89
Normal 83
Record: 1941 96
Low temperature 57
Low one year ago 70
Normal 62
Record: 1904 42
Maumee stage 2.02 feet
Cooling degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 4
For August 41
Rainfall
For Tuesday none
For August 1.43 inches (0.46)
For the year 25.89 inches (0.66)
Relative humidity
Highest 93% at 2 a.m.
Lowest 54% at 6 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:44 a.m.
Sunset 8:47 p.m.
Moonset 4:02 p.m.
Moonrise 1:16 a.m. Thursday
New Moon
Aug. 16
First Quarter
Aug. 24
Full Moon
Aug. 30
Last Quarter
Sept. 6