Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.

Tuesday records

High temperature 46

High one year ago 61

Normal 68

Record: 1959 88

Low temperature 40

Low one year ago 45

Normal 46

Record: 1903 30

Maumee stage 4.97 feet

Heating degree-days

The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.

For Tuesday 22

For May 48

Rainfall

For Tuesday 0.01 inch

For May 0.33 inch (0.06)

For the year 14.06 inches (2.64)

Relative humidity

Highest 83% at 6 a.m.

Lowest 65% at 5 p.m.

Average 74%

Skywatch

Sunrise 6:37 a.m.

Sunset 8:39 p.m.

Moonrise 6:41 p.m.

Moonset 5:59 a.m. Thursday

Full Moon

May 5

Last Quarter

May 12

New Moon

May 19

First Quarter

May 27