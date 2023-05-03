Climatological and precipitation information provided by the National Weather Service at 7 p.m. daily.
Tuesday records
High temperature 46
High one year ago 61
Normal 68
Record: 1959 88
Low temperature 40
Low one year ago 45
Normal 46
Record: 1903 30
Maumee stage 4.97 feet
Heating degree-days
The difference between the day’s average temperature and a base of 65 degrees.
For Tuesday 22
For May 48
Rainfall
For Tuesday 0.01 inch
For May 0.33 inch (0.06)
For the year 14.06 inches (2.64)
Relative humidity
Highest 83% at 6 a.m.
Lowest 65% at 5 p.m.
Average 74%
Skywatch
Sunrise 6:37 a.m.
Sunset 8:39 p.m.
Moonrise 6:41 p.m.
Moonset 5:59 a.m. Thursday
Full Moon
May 5
Last Quarter
May 12
New Moon
May 19
First Quarter
May 27